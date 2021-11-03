T20 World Cup 2021: Watch Australia vs Bangladesh match Live on TV and Online - Know more here

Australia will take on Bangladesh in the Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The Aussies are placed third in Group 1, having won two out of three games they played. Aaron Finch's men will head into the game on the back of an eight-wicket loss at the hands of England. Also, since they lost the outing with 50 balls remaining, their net run rate dropped to -0.627 leaving them in some trouble.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have already been knocked out of the competition, having lost all four of their matches so far since qualifying from the Round 1. The Bangla tigers will have a tough job at hand getting better of the Aussie side. Although, Mahmudullah's men have nothing to lose in the tournament now, they will surely be looking to get a win against their name and end their campaign on a positive note.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the Australia vs Bangladesh match on Thursday.

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs Bangladesh game taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs Bangladesh game will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs Bangladesh game begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Pakistan game begins at 3:30 PM (IST) on Thursday (November 4).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs Bangladesh game?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs Bangladesh game will be aired live on Star Sports network.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs Bangladesh game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs Bangladesh game will be available on the Hotstar app.

