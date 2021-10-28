T20 World Cup 2021: Watch Afghanistan Vs Pakistan match Live on TV and Online - Know more here

Afghanistan will lock horns with Pakistan in the 12th game of the Super 12 Stage at ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan must be brimming with confidence after a brilliant start to their World Cup campaign, bagging both their opening games against formidable sides like India and New Zealand.

On the other hand, Afghanistan too got off to a winning start as they thrashed Scotland by a staggering margin of 130 runs in their opening encounter.

After the score of two out of two, Pakistan are coming across as a side to beat in the tournament. Babar Azam's men couldn't have asked for a better start in the event, having registered comprehensive victories against India and NZ. Their fielding too has been immaculate so far. Shaheen Afridi has spearheaded the Pakistani bowling attack sensationally with Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, and Imad Wasim providing a strong support.

Afghanistan too will head into the game in high spirits after a scintillating all-round performance against Scotland. Their bowling attack led by spinners Mujeeb ur Rahman and Rashid Khan is their biggest asset in the tourney. Their batting too looks impressive with plenty of experienced name in their line up. However, in Pakistan the Afghans have a tough opponent to crack.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the Afghanistan vs Pakistan match on Friday.

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Afghanistan vs Pakistan game taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Afghanistan vs Pakistan game will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Afghanistan vs Pakistan game begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Afghanistan vs Pakistan game begins at 7:30 PM (IST) on Friday (October 29).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Afghanistan vs Pakistan game?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Afghanistan vs Pakistan game will be aired live on Star Sports network.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Afghanistan vs Pakistan game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021Afghanistan vs Pakistan game will be available on the Hotstar app.

