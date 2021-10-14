T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa unveils two jerseys for tournament

Johannesburg: The South African cricket team on Thursday revealed two new jerseys for the T20 World Cup 2021, which is all set to be staged in UAE and Oman.

The first jersey is yellow in color and carries the logo of the 2021 T20 World Cup on the top right corner. The logo of Cricket South Africa is also imprinted on the right hand side on the jersey.

The other jersey that the South African team will be seen wearing during the mega-event is green in colour.

🇿🇦 Inspired by the vibrant colours of our flag and unique designs of Ndebele art, the #Proteas #T20WorldCup kit honours our heritage and diversity.



We celebrate all that is South African as we take on the world#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/zxyUT0xk38 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 14, 2021

"Inspired by the vibrant colours of our flag and unique designs of Ndebele art, the #Proteas #T20WorldCup kit honours our heritage and diversity. We celebrate all that is South African as we take on the world," the Cricket South Africa (CSA) tweeted.

The Proteas have never lifted the T20 World Cup Trophy or even qualified for the finals in the history of tournament.

Temba Bavuma will lead the South African campaign in the competition. Several veterans like Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, and Chris Morris have been excluded from the Protea squad for the tournament. They will play against Australia in the first game of the Super 12 stage on October 23 at the Abu Dhabi International Cricket Stadium.

South Africa share their group with England, Australia, and the West Indies along with two yet-to-be-determined teams that qualify from Round 1 for this year's T20 World Cup.

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, W Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen;

Reserves: George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams

