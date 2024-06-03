T20 WC: Pat Cummins' Bag Lost En Route To Barbados; Glenn Maxwell & Matchell Starc Suffer Flight Delays

As Australia gears up for their T20 World Cup opener against Oman, several key players of the team suffered difficulties joining the squad in Barbados. According to cricket-com.au, pacers Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell experienced significant travel disruptions.

Cummins, after competing in the IPL final, made a brief stopover in Australia before enduring a two-day journey to the Caribbean, only to discover his luggage was lost en route.

"A lot of the boys are coming off a long time in India in the IPL, maybe 48 hours at home for a couple of them, so to do something like that is so refreshing," Ashton Agar told the reporters as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"I think mentally once you've done that, you go into the sessions ready to go, because you've already enjoyed what the Caribbean has to offer," he added.

Read Also Major League Cricket In USA Pulls Off Massive Move Ahead Of Season 2 As Pat Cummins Signs For San...

Problems for Starc, Maxwell & Stoinis as well

Meanwhile, Starc and Maxwell faced flight delays, resulting in overnight stays in Los Angeles and Miami. Another all-rounder Marcus Stoinis also encountered issues when his cricket kit failed to arrive in Trinidad for a warm-up match.

However, the team did not lose sight of their World Cup goals. The following morning, Aston Agar and four teammates attended an optional training session at Windward Cricket Club, located in the southeastern parish of Saint Philip.

Australia will open their campaign against Oman on June 6 at the Kensington Oval Bridgetown, Barbados.