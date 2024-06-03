 Major League Cricket In USA Pulls Off Massive Move Ahead Of Season 2 As Pat Cummins Signs For San Francisco Unicorns
In a major signing by San Francisco Unicorns, who shares a strategic relationship with Victoria's first-class set up in Australia, Pat Cummins is expected to lead the side after Aaron Finch's retirement this season.

IANSUpdated: Monday, June 03, 2024, 02:03 PM IST
Under the leadership of Pat Cummins, |

Australia Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins will play for San Francisco Unicorns in the second edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA, said a report.

The speedster led Australia to their sixth ODI World Cup title in 2023 and also guided Sunrisers Hyderabad to the IPL 2024 final.

MLC club's relationship with Australian cricket

In a major signing by Unicorns, who shares a strategic relationship with Victoria's first-class set up in Australia, the 31-year-old is expected to lead the side after Aaron Finch's retirement, Cricbuzz reported.

Cummins available for 3 weeks

Beginning five days after the culmination of the T20 World Cup, Cummins' three-week stint in the MLC will bring an end to his arduous cricket season that he began with the tour of New Zealand in February.

This would be his third major T20 franchise tournament after Big Bash League and IPL. The pacer joins the growing list of Australians who have signed for MLC season 2 including teammates Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Spencer Johnson, Steve Smith and Jake Fraser Mcgurk.

Other Aussies likely to join Cummins

Australia T20I captain Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and others are also expected to join the list.

In the opening match of the MLC season 2, reigning champions MI New York will take on runners-up Seattle Orcas in Morrisville on July 6 while Texas Super Kings and LA Knight Riders will face each other in the second match of the day in Texas.

