T20 Mumbai League: Tushar Deshpande's All-Round Show Powers Maratha Royals To Win Over Bandra Blasters

Tushar Deshpande produced a sensational all-round performance to guide Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals to a 25-run victory over Bandra Blasters in the T20 Mumbai League 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Tushar emerged as the difference-maker, first rescuing the Royals with an unbeaten 55 off just 25 balls before returning figures of 2/12 in three overs. His all-round effort proved decisive as the Royals successfully defended 203/7.

Bandra's Top Order Keeps Chase Alive

Chasing the target, the Blasters were led by their top order. Skipper Suved Parkar continued his fine form with 56 off 40 balls, registering his third half-century of the tournament after scoring a century earlier in the season.

Prateek Ravishankar provided early momentum with a brisk 47 off 22 deliveries, while Jay Jain added a quickfire 46 off 23 balls.

The trio kept Bandra in contention for most of the chase, but once they were dismissed, the innings quickly lost momentum.

Royals' Bowlers Seal The Contest

The middle and lower order failed to capitalise on the strong platform laid by the top order, with eight batters managing single-digit scores as Bandra were bowled out for 178 in 17.5 overs.

The Royals' bowlers maintained pressure throughout the innings to complete a comfortable victory.

Royals Recover After Early Setbacks

Earlier, the Royals had slipped to 36/3 inside the first five overs after being asked to bat.

Ayaz Khan (31) and Chinmay Sutar (31) made useful contributions but were unable to convert their starts into big scores.

With wickets falling at regular intervals, Tushar produced a brilliant rescue act, smashing six sixes in his unbeaten knock and sharing a crucial 73-run partnership with Rohan Raje (28) to lift the Royals to a formidable total.

Brief Scores

MSC Maratha Royals 203/7 in 20 overs (Tushar Deshpande 55 not out, Chinmay Sutar 31, Ayaz Khan 31; Om Keshkamat 2/28)

beat

Bandra Blasters 178 in 17.5 overs (Suved Parkar 56, Prateek Ravishankar 47; Tushar Deshpande 2/12)

Maratha Royals won by 25 runs.