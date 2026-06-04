T20 Mumbai League 2026: Bandra Blasters Beat Suryakumar's Triumphs Knights MNE By 4 Wickets At Wankhede

T20 Mumbai League 2026: Bandra Blasters Beat Triumphs Knights MNE By 4 Wickets At Wankhede | X

Mumbai, June 4: Bandra Blasters defeated Triumphs Knights MNE by four wickets in the T20 Mumbai League 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. Chasing 179, Bandra Blasters reached 179/6 in 19.3 overs to complete a successful run chase and secure an important victory.

Earlier, Triumphs Knights MNE posted 178/8 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat. Nutan Kumar Goel was the top scorer with 40 runs off 27 balls, while Akhil Herwadkar contributed 22. Harshal Jadhav added a quick 17, and Parikshit Valsangkar remained unbeaten on 36 off 19 balls to help the team reach a competitive total. Suryakumar Yadav, leading the side, had a disappointing outing and managed just four runs from six deliveries.

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For Bandra Blasters, Sagar Chhabria was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Royston Dias and Karsh Kothari claimed one wicket each.

In reply, Bandra Blasters got off to a strong start through captain Suved Parkar, who scored 53 runs off 37 balls. Prateek Kumar Yadav chipped in with 23, while Parag Khanapurkar added 24. Jay Sanjay Jain then played a match-winning knock, remaining unbeaten on 49 off just 24 balls and guiding his team home with three balls to spare.

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Sagar Mishra was the most successful bowler for Triumphs Knights MNE with figures of 2/21 from four overs. Akhil Herwadkar, Minad Manjrekar and Jayesh Pokhare picked up one wicket each, but Bandra Blasters kept scoring at a healthy rate throughout the chase.

The victory helped Bandra Blasters continue their strong run in the tournament, while Triumphs Knights MNE were left to rue missed opportunities despite posting a challenging total.