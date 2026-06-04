Suryakumar Yadav Fails Again! Scores Just 4 Amid Reports Of Losing India T20I Captaincy In T20 Mumbai League 2026 Clash | VIDEO

Suryakumar Yadav Fails Again | X

Mumbai, June 4: Team India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav failed to make an impact with the bat again in the T20 Mumbai League 2026, scoring just 4 runs off 6 balls for Triumphs Knights MNE on Thursday. The disappointing knock comes at a time when reports have claimed that the BCCI is considering a change in India's T20I leadership, with Suryakumar's future as captain reportedly under review. With speculation growing over a possible captaincy change, the star batter's latest low score has once again put the spotlight firmly on his form and leadership prospects.

Batting for Triumphs Knights MNE, Suryakumar was unable to get going and was dismissed cheaply during the innings. Fans were expecting a big knock from the experienced batter, but his stay at the crease was short-lived.

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The innings comes amid reports that the Indian cricket board may be looking at new leadership options in the T20I format. While there has been no official confirmation from the BCCI, discussions around India's next T20I captain have been making headlines in recent days.

Suryakumar has been one of India's most important players in T20 cricket and has earned a reputation as one of the most dangerous batters in the format. However, his latest outings are unlikely to help his case at a time when every performance is being closely watched.

The BCCI is expected to take a call on India's T20I leadership in the coming days. Until then, Suryakumar Yadav's performances on the field are likely to remain under intense scrutiny as speculation over the captaincy continues.