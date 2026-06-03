'Plan For 2036': Jay Shah's Old Video On Suryakumar Yadav Resurfaces Amid Reports Of His Removal As India's T20I Captain

Jay Shah's Old Video On Suryakumar Yadav Resurfaces Amid Reports Of His Removal As India's T20I Captain | X

Mumbai, June 3: An old video of ICC Chairman Jay Shah speaking about Suryakumar Yadav's future as Team India's T20I captain has resurfaced on social media amid reports claiming that BCCI could appoint a new captain ahead of the upcoming Ireland series. The video is being widely shared on social media after speculation over India's T20I leadership has intensified, with reports linking Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan to the role.

In the viral video, Shah is heard telling Suryakumar Yadav that he had planned with him until the 2028 Olympics and encouraged him to continue performing beyond that period. The remarks have led some social media users to claim that Suryakumar's position as India's T20I captain is secure until 2028.

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Jay Shah is saying in the video, "When I was in the BCCI, I had planned with you till the 2028 Olympics. But now I'm telling you that you have to do well in 2030 too, in 2032 as well and you must also plan for 2036."

However, there has been no official confirmation from the BCCI, the ICC or the national selectors that Suryakumar Yadav will remain India's T20I captain until the 2028 Olympics. The video itself is not new and is being recirculated following fresh reports about a possible leadership change in the shortest format.

Recent media reports have suggested that the selectors are considering a new captain for the T20I side as India begins preparations for the next World Cup cycle. Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan have emerged as the leading contenders in these reports, while Tilak Varma has also been mentioned as a possible option. However, no official announcement has been made regarding the captaincy.

Until the BCCI names a captain for the Ireland series or future T20I assignments, the situation remains speculative. While the resurfaced Jay Shah video has added to the discussion, it should not be viewed as confirmation of any decision regarding India's T20I leadership going forward.