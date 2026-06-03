India's Next T20I Captain? Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan Among Frontrunners As Reports Claim Leadership Change Confirmed

India's Next T20I Captain? Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan Among Frontrunners As Reports Suggest Leadership Change Confirmed | FPJ | AI

Mumbai, June 3: Team India could be heading towards a new era in T20I cricket, with several reports suggesting that the selectors are considering a change in leadership ahead of the upcoming Ireland series. However, there has been no official confirmation from the BCCI regarding a captaincy change or the appointment of a new skipper.

Among the names being discussed in reports, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan have emerged as the leading contenders while Tilak Varma is also believed to be in the mix, although his chances are considered slimmer at this stage.

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Senior AajTak journalist Nitin Srivastav shared a post on social media and said, "Big update: T20Is captaincy change is confirmed. There Will be new captain from the next Assignment. TBC for the name."

Vikrant Gupta also said, "With Surya gone, the T20 captaincy will be strictly between Shreyas, Ishan and Tilak Verma - technically Axar on virtue of being VC will also be on the table."

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The speculation comes at a time when India is looking ahead to the next T20 World Cup cycle and building a squad for the future. A new captain would be expected to lead a young and talented group of players over the next few years, making the decision an important one for the team's long-term plans.

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Shreyas Iyer's name has gained attention following his recent leadership performances in domestic cricket and IPL 2026. Ishan Kishan is also being viewed as a strong candidate due to his experience, aggressive approach and growing role in India's white-ball setup. Tilak Varma, one of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket, has also reportedly been discussed as a potential option for the future.

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At present, these remain reports and discussions, with no official announcement from the BCCI or the national selectors. Until a formal confirmation is made, the identity of India's next T20I captain remains uncertain. However, if a leadership change does take place, it could mark the beginning of a significant new chapter for Indian cricket as the team prepares for the next phase of international T20 competition.