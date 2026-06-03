T20 Mumbai League 2026: North Mumbai Panthers Beat Bandra Blasters In Super Over Thriller After 456 Runs In Regulation Play

North Mumbai Panthers Beat Bandra Blasters In Super Over Thriller After 456 Runs In Regulation Play | X

Mumbai, June 3: North Mumbai Panthers defeated Bandra Blasters by 13 runs in a dramatic Super Over after both teams finished tied on 228 runs in the Mumbai T20 League 2026 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Sent in to bat in the Super Over, the Panthers piled up 20/1, thanks largely to Vaibhav Mali's explosive 19 off just five balls, which included two sixes and a four.

Chasing a challenging target of 21 runs, Bandra Blasters could only manage 7/0 in their over as North Mumbai sealed a memorable victory after one of the highest-scoring matches of the season.

The match had earlier ended in a tie, with both sides scoring 228 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Bandra Blasters were powered by captain Suved Parkar's stunning 110 off 54 balls, while North Mumbai Panthers stayed in the hunt through Hardik Tamore's blistering 83 off 39 deliveries and valuable contributions from Abhigyan Kundu, Tanush Kotian and Vaibhav Mali.

With the scores level after regulation play, the contest moved into a Super Over. Mali took charge immediately, striking the ball cleanly and collecting 19 runs before being run out on the final delivery. Tanush Kotian remained unbeaten on 1 as the Panthers finished with 20/1.

In reply, Bandra Blasters never got going. Mohit Avasthi bowled a disciplined Super Over and conceded only seven runs, restricting Suved Parkar and Dhrumil Matkar. The Panthers successfully defended the total to complete a thrilling victory and emerge winners of an unforgettable run-fest.