T20 Mumbai League 2026: Bandra Blasters Vs North Mumbai Panthers Ends In Dramatic Tie, Super Over To Decide Winner

Bandra Blasters Vs North Mumbai Panthers Ends In Dramatic Tie, Super Over To Decide Winner | X

Mumbai, June 3: Bandra Blasters and North Mumbai Panthers produced one of the most thrilling matches of the Mumbai T20 League 2026 as both teams finished on 228 runs in their allotted 20 overs, forcing the contest into a Super Over. Bandra Blasters captain Suved Parkar starred with a magnificent 110 off 54 balls, while North Mumbai Panthers opener Hardik Tamore smashed 83 off just 39 deliveries in a high-scoring encounter filled with big hits, boundaries and dramatic twists.

Batting first, Bandra Blasters piled up a massive 228/5 in 20 overs. Parkar led from the front with a sensational knock that included 10 fours and seven sixes. Prateek Kumar Yadav chipped in with 33 off 15 balls, while Dhrumil Matkar scored 28 from 14 deliveries. Jay Sanjay Jain remained unbeaten on 28 as the Blasters crossed the 220-run mark with an aggressive batting display.

In reply, North Mumbai Panthers came out attacking from the start. Tamore hammered 10 fours and four sixes during his explosive innings of 83. Abhigyan Kundu added 39, while Tanush Kotian played a crucial unbeaten knock of 32 from just 14 balls. Vaibhav Mali also struck 32 off 14 deliveries as the Panthers kept pace with the required run rate throughout the chase.

The match went down to the final over, with the Panthers finishing on 228/7 to level the scores. With neither side able to gain the upper hand after 40 overs of action, the fifth match of the Mumbai T20 League 2026 will now be decided through a Super Over, setting up an exciting finish to an unforgettable run-fest.