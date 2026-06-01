T20 Mumbai League 2026: MSC Maratha Royals Beat Sarfaraz Khan's Aakash Tigers MWS In Thrilling Super Over

MSC Maratha Royals Beat Sarfaraz Khan's Aakash Tigers MWS In Thrilling Super Over | X

The T20 Mumbai League 2026 witnessed its first major thriller as MSC Maratha Royals defeated Aakash Tigers MWS in a Super Over after both teams finished on 165 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. After a dramatic final over saw MSC Maratha Royals level the scores at 165, the contest moved into a Super Over where the Royals held their nerve to secure victory. The match featured a tense chase, a last-over run-out and a thrilling finish that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the very end.

Earlier, Aakash Tigers MWS posted 165/8 in their 20 overs after being put into bat. Their bowlers then produced a disciplined effort to push the match deep into the final over as MSC Maratha Royals chased the target.

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Needing 10 runs from the last over, MSC Maratha Royals managed to draw level with the target but could not get the winning run. The chase ended at 165 all out in 20 overs, forcing the match into a Super Over.

Batting first in the Super Over, MSC Maratha Royals scored 16/1. Tushar Deshpande struck a crucial boundary during the over before being run out off the final delivery, helping his side set a challenging target.

Chasing 17 for victory, Aakash Tigers MWS struggled to keep up with the required rate. Sarfaraz Khan and Ajit Yadav opened the batting, but the Royals' bowlers maintained control. Ajit Yadav was run out during the chase, adding to the pressure.

With 12 runs needed off the final ball, Sourabh Singh smashed a six but it was not enough as Aakash Tigers MWS finished on 11/1 in the Super Over.

MSC Maratha Royals eventually emerged victorious by five runs in the Super Over, completing a dramatic comeback after a match that remained evenly balanced until the final delivery.

The victory gave MSC Maratha Royals a winning start to their T20 Mumbai League 2026 campaign, while Aakash Tigers MWS were left to rue a missed opportunity after taking the contest all the way to a Super Over.