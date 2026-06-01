T20 Mumbai League 2026: MSC Maratha Royals Vs Aakash Tigers MWS Clash Enter Super Over After Dramatic Finish At Wankhede

MSC Maratha Royals Vs Aakash Tigers MWS Clash Enter Super Over After Dramatic Finish At Wankhede | X

Mumbai, June 1: The second match of the T20 Mumbai League 2026 between MSC Maratha Royals and Aakash Tigers MWS produced a thrilling finish at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, with both teams ending on exactly 165 runs and forcing a Super Over.

Chasing 166 for victory, MSC Maratha Royals needed 10 runs from the final over but could only manage to level the scores after a tense sequence of boundaries, wickets and a run-out in the closing moments of the innings.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Batting second, MSC Maratha Royals finished on 165/10 in 20 overs, matching Aakash Tigers MWS' total of 165/8.

The final over which was bowled by Saksham Parashar had everything. The over began with a wide before Maxwell Swaminathan struck a six to bring the equation down. However, wickets at crucial stages kept the pressure firmly on the batting side.

With runs needed off the final deliveries, the match went right down to the wire. On the penultimate ball, Irfan Umair was run out while attempting a second run but the single completed before the dismissal ensured MSC Maratha Royals drew level with the target.

The dramatic finish meant neither side could be separated after 40 overs of cricket, sending the contest into a Super Over.

Aakash Tigers MWS had earlier posted 165/8 from their 20 overs, setting up a competitive chase. MSC Maratha Royals responded strongly but were unable to cross the finish line despite matching the target.

With scores tied at 165 apiece, the Wankhede crowd was treated to the first Super Over of the T20 Mumbai League 2026 as both teams prepared for one final showdown to decide the winner.