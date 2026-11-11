T20 Mumbai League 2026: MCA Honours Men's And Women's Champions, Inducts Ninth Navi Mumbai Franchise Worth ₹106.88 Crore |

Mumbai, November 10: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) today hosted ‘Celebrating the Champions’, an evening to honour the winners of the T20 Mumbai League 2026 and celebrate the league’s growth, both on and off the field. The event celebrated the league’s progress as a competitive platform for cricketing talent as well as its growing commercial strength, with the formal induction of the ninth franchise marking an important milestone in its journey.

The event was attended by World Cup-winning India captain and Triumph Knights MNE skipper Suryakumar Yadav, MCA President Shri. Ajinkya Naik, T20 Mumbai League Governing Council Chairman Shri. Rajdip Gupta, T20 Mumbai League players Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Sayali Satghare, players from the teams, MCA office-bearers, members of the MCA Apex Council and League Governing Council, team operators and commercial partners, MCA Club Secretaries and media.

The evening saw MSC Maratha Royals felicitated for successfully defending their title in the men’s league, while SOBO Mumbai Falcons were also honoured after winning the inaugural women’s league. A key highlight of the evening was the formal induction of the league’s ninth franchise, representing Navi Mumbai. The addition reflects the growing interest in the competition among prospective investors.

Former India Captain and Triumph Knights MNE skipper Suryakumar Yadav said, “I believe the most important thing for aspiring cricketers in Mumbai is to have the right platform. With cricket continuing to grow across the world, having access to such opportunities is extremely important, and every player looks forward to them. I still remember when I first heard about the T20 Mumbai League in 2018. I was really excited because, at the time, the opportunities were largely limited to the IPL and domestic tournaments. The league provided another important platform for players to showcase their abilities."

Speaking on the occasion, Shri. Ajinkya Naik, President, Mumbai Cricket Association, said, “It is encouraging to see how far the T20 Mumbai League has come, both as a cricketing platform and as a sporting property. Today’s celebration is not just about honouring our champions but also recognising the progress the league has made over the years. Mumbai has always been one of the strongest centres of cricket in the country, and it is important that we continue to create opportunities for the next generation to carry that legacy forward. As MCA, we want to see the league grow while staying true to its primary purpose of developing local talent and strengthening Mumbai’s cricketing ecosystem.”

Shri. Rajdip Gupta, Chairman, T20 Mumbai League Governing Council, said, “The league has come a long way since its inception, and the addition of a ninth franchise is an important milestone in that journey. The ₹106.88 crore franchise acquisition over six years reflects the confidence that investors have shown in the T20 Mumbai League and the potential they see in its future. We have worked towards building a sustainable franchise-based competition, with the right balance of sporting value and commercial opportunity. As we look ahead, our focus will be on strengthening the franchise ecosystem, building meaningful partnerships and taking the league to a wider audience.”

The evening also featured a fireside chat with Suryakumar Yadav, Ajinkya Naik, Rajdip Gupta and league partners, who shared their perspectives on the league’s journey, its growing stature, commercial potential and role in strengthening Mumbai cricket.

Since its inception in 2018, the T20 Mumbai League has provided a platform for emerging cricketers to showcase their talent and progress to higher levels of the game. Players such as Shivam Dube and Tushar Deshpande, who have gone on to represent India, are among the names associated with the league’s talent pathway. The introduction of the women’s competition in 2026 has further widened the platform, giving women cricketers an opportunity to compete and showcase their abilities.

The league’s growing franchise base has also added to its commercial appeal. The induction of the Navi Mumbai franchise, backed by an investment of ₹106.88 crore over six years, is a significant development in this regard. Alongside its franchise model and commercial partnerships, the league continues to build a platform that brings together cricketing talent, investors and brands.

With nine franchises now part of the competition, the T20 Mumbai League, one of India’s leading franchise-based domestic T20 tournaments, is well placed to build on its growing stature. With its expanding franchise base, increasing commercial interest and continued focus on nurturing local talent, the league will look to take further strides in the years ahead.