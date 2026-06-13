T20 Mumbai League 2026 Final: MSC Maratha Royals Retain Title, Beat ARCS Andheri By 8 Runs In Heated Clash | X

Mumbai, June 13: MSC Maratha Royals successfully defended their T20 Mumbai title, defeating ARCS Andheri by eight runs in a thrilling T20 Mumbai League 2026 final at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. The victory helped Maratha Royals lift the trophy for the second consecutive season and cement their place as one of the tournament's strongest teams.

Batting first, MSC Maratha Royals posted 154/5 in their 20 overs. Chinmay Rajesh Sutar led the innings with a crucial 61 off 52 balls, while captain Siddhesh Lad contributed 33 from 25 deliveries. Aryan Patni added 17 at the top, helping the Royals recover after a few early wickets. For ARCS Andheri, Arjun Tendulkar was the standout bowler, claiming two wickets, including the dismissals of Sachin Madhukar Yadav and Ayaz Khan.

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Chasing 155 for victory, ARCS Andheri fought hard but finished at 146/8 in their 20 overs. Divyaansh Saxena kept the chase alive with a fighting 51 off 40 balls, while Pragnesh Kanpillewar scored 28 and Gaurav Jathar added 23. However, regular wickets prevented Andheri from building the momentum needed to complete the chase.

MSC Maratha Royals held their nerve in the closing stages to seal the win. Aditya Dhumal picked up two important wickets, while Atharva Bhosale, Maxwell Swaminathan and Irfan Umair also made valuable contributions with the ball. Needing nine runs from the final delivery, ARCS Andheri were unable to produce a miracle finish as the Royals celebrated back-to-back T20 Mumbai championships.