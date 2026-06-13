Arjun Tendulkar Dismisses Sachin! Wankhede Crowd Cheers Youngster In T20 Mumbai League 2026 Final | VIDEO | X

Mumbai, June 13: Cricket fans at the Wankhede Stadium witnessed a moment that sparked plenty of smiles during the T20 Mumbai League 2026 final in Mumbai on Saturday as he dismissed Sachin in the crucial match. Wait, it is not his father Sachin Tendulkar, but Arjun Tendulkar who is playing for ARCS Andheri dismissed MSC Maratha Royals batter Sachin Madhukar Yadav creating a funny coincidence that went viral on social media.

Arjun Dismisses Sachin

For a brief moment, the scorecard appeared to show that "Arjun Tendulkar got Sachin out", leading to viral posts on social media. While it was not cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, but batter Sachin Yadav, the dismissal still made for an entertaining talking point during the final.

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The wicket came in the early stages of the innings when Arjun trapped Sachin Yadav lbw. The batter was dismissed for 11 runs off eight balls, giving ARCS Andheri an important breakthrough in the summit clash. Arjun's wicket added pressure on MSC Maratha Royals as they looked to build a competitive total.

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Arjun Never Took Sachin's Wicket

Arjun Tendulkar has reportedly never taken the wicket of his father Sachin Tendulkar in an official cricket match. However, there are reports that the father-son duo did have a memorable contest during a practice session in England in 2018. During the net session, Arjun bowled to Sachin and managed to get him out.

Sachin Recalls Incident

Sachin later spoke about the moment during an interaction with fans, recalling how Arjun dismissed him while they were training at Lord's. While it was not a competitive match, it remains one of the rare occasions when the young pacer got the better of his legendary father.

Social Media Reacts

Fans were quick to have fun with the moment, with many joking that Arjun had finally "dismissed Sachin" on a cricket field. Although it was a case of matching first names rather than father and son facing off, the unusual scorecard entry during the match went viral on social media.