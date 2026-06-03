T20 Mumbai League 2026: Aakash Tigers MWS Beat Eagle Thane Strikers By 1 Run In Thrilling Clash

Aakash Tigers MWS Beat Eagle Thane Strikers By 1 Run In Thrilling Clash | X

Mumbai, June 3: Aakash Tigers MWS pulled off a dramatic one-run victory over Eagle Thane Strikers in Match 6 of the Mumbai T20 League 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Batting first, Aakash Tigers MWS posted a competitive 172/9 in their 20 overs. Jay Gokul Bista led the charge with a well-made 56 off 40 balls, striking five fours and two sixes. Useful contributions came from Saksham Parashar (30), Sourabh Singh (30 off 14) and Shams Mulani (22).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For Eagle Thane Strikers, Kartik Mishra and Onkar Tarmale claimed key wickets to prevent the Tigers from building a bigger total.

Chasing 173, Eagle Thane Strikers stayed in the hunt throughout the innings. Sairaj Patil top-scored with 39 off 23 balls, while Siddhant Singh blasted 37 from just 19 deliveries. Vinay Kunwar contributed 24, and captain Shardul Thakur added 25.

The contest went down to the wire, with the Strikers needing just two runs for victory with one wicket in hand. However, Aakash Tigers held their nerve and bowled out the opposition for 171 in 19.5 overs, sealing a thrilling one-run win and earning valuable points in the tournament.