SVKM Clarifies Mumbai Sports Grounds Plan, Says Facilities Will Remain Open To Public | ANI

Mumbai: Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) has clarified its move to take three sports grounds in Mumbai on limited-period licences, saying the facilities will remain accessible to the public and will be developed with an emphasis on sports infrastructure and community use.

The clarification comes amid opposition from local residents and a public interest litigation (PIL) before the Bombay High Court over the proposed redevelopment of the three sites.

The three properties—Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Krida Sankul in Andheri, Lokmanya Tilak Garden in Juhu and the D.N. Nagar Cement Godown—cover a combined 14.11 acres, according to SVKM. The trust said it does not own any of the land, with ownership retained by BMC or the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), depending on the site.

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SVKM explains sports ground plans

Under the BMC tender, SVKM will develop and operate the 11.57-acre Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Krida Sankul as a sports arena. The proposed facility will include sports turf, including for cricket and basketball, along with athletics tracks and other sporting amenities.

For the two smaller MHADA sites, measuring 0.92 acres at Lokmanya Tilak Garden and 1.62 acres at D.N. Nagar, SVKM said it will undertake maintenance and add facilities such as open gyms and grass turfs while retaining their open-space and sports-related use.

“We will maintain these grounds and create amenities such as an open gym and turf, but it is required to stay as an open space for all,” said Amrishbhai Patel, president, SVKM.

"We are looking at an investment between 50 to 75 crores to build a world class complex. It will have proper trainers and coaches for all the activities. The entry-fees and cost to be taken from the public will be decided by the civic body," he added.

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Land ownership and tender process

SVKM said the arrangements are for limited periods and that the authorities have retained ownership of the land. It also said the MHADA sites were not allotted free of cost and that payments were made as required under the applicable rules.

The Andheri sports complex was awarded through a competitive tender floated by BMC on 25 September 2025. According to SVKM, seven entities participated in the bidding process, with four considered at the final evaluation stage. SVKM offered the highest revenue share at 50%, it said.

The trust also pointed out that BMC had previously floated a PPP tender for the same sports complex in March 2024, but the process did not culminate in an award.

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Investment and sports ecosystem

SVKM said it will bear the capital, operating and maintenance expenditure for the facilities. Under the agreement, 50% of gross revenue will be paid to BMC, along with an assured minimum payment that will increase annually. User charges and the use of the facilities will remain subject to the terms set by the civic authority and the agreement.

The trust said it currently has more than 148 sports staff, including certified coaches, sports officers, sports coordinators and physical education teachers, across its institutions. For the Andheri sports complex, it plans to deploy an additional 40-50 such personnel.

“Our effort is to help create that foundation. We are committed to bringing a world-class sports ecosystem to one lakh young people in Mumbai,” Patel said, linking the initiative to India’s ambition to host the 2036 Olympic Games and other major sporting events.

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