Vidyavihar Campus Celebrates World Gujarati Language Day With Cultural Festivities | File Pic

Mumbai: The vibrant spirit of Gujarati culture took center stage at K. J. Somaiya College of Arts and Commerce as the Vidyavihar campus came alive to mark World Gujarati Mother Language Day and the 193rd birth anniversary of noted poet Veer Kavi Narmad.

The celebration was jointly organised by the college’s Gujarati Sahitya Mandal and the Senior Citizens’ Mandal, Ghatkopar. The festivities kicked-off at the Kalidas Auditorium with tributes to literary stalwarts, followed by musical renditions of classic poetry and folk songs led by artist Man Derasari.

Also Watch:

The department continued its tradition of honouring community achievers who have championed the mother tongue by presenting the ‘Pride of Gujarati’ distinction to alumna Riddhi Vora. A multi-hyphenate talent – theatre actor, dancer, Gujarati RJ and special linguist at Google – Vora holds a master's degree in both Commerce and Gujarati literature. Addressing the gathering, Vora reflected on how her roots in the language actively fueled her career growth across tech and artistic domains.

The cultural tribute was complemented by a culinary festival, Gurjari Vangi Vaibhav, hosted earlier in the week in collaboration with the K. J. Somaiya School of Languages and Literature (KJSSLL). The event drew nearly 1,000 students and staff, offering a modern twist on regional staples, with stalls serving fusion dishes such as khakhra pizza, fafda nachos, patra-khandvi chaat and Mexican theplas, alongside traditional rabdi-jalebi and Palitana bhel.

The event was supported by campus leadership – including Principal Dr. Kishan Pawar, KJSSLL Director Dr. Veena Sanekar and Gujarati Department head Dr. Hitesh Pandya. The multi-day celebration highlighted how heritage, modern art and local youth culture seamlessly intersect in Eastern Mumbai’s vibrant suburban hub.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/