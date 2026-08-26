Woman Allegedly Assaulted At Vasai's Golden Rock Bar; Demand For Strict Action | AI Representational Image

Vasai: A serious allegation of assault involving a female customer has been reported at Golden Rock Bar and Restaurant in Vasai West.

According to the available information, the woman had visited the bar with her son and daughter. As she was allegedly intoxicated, she was asked to leave the premises. However, an argument reportedly broke out, following which a person associated with the bar allegedly assaulted the woman.

Alleged assault incident

The complaint states that the incident took place in front of her children and in the presence of other people.

Melvin Sequeira has approached Manikpur Police Station, demanding a fair investigation into the matter. He has called for the CCTV footage to be examined, eyewitnesses to be questioned, and strict legal action to be taken against those found responsible.

The veracity of the allegations will be established only after the police investigation.

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