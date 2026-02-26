Suryavanshi, Tendulkar Power DY Patil Blue To Thrilling Win | @ashvinmisra

Mumbai: India’s Under-19 World Cup hero Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Arjun Tendulkar lit up the DY Patil Ground in Talegaon as DY Patil Blue pulled off a high-octane chase against Indian Navy on Day four of the 20th DY Patil T20 Cup on Thursday.

Suryavanshi slammed 63 off 19 balls with seven boundaries and five sixes. Tendulkar, on the other hand, remained unbeaten on 55 off 29 balls with seven boundaries and two sixes.

Indian Navy posted 219 for four in 20 overs and, in response, DY Patil Blue chased down the target with five wickets and five balls to spare to finish on 225 for five. Suryavanshi and Tendulkar starred with the bat for DY Patil Blue. Sarfaraz Khan also chipped in with 27 in the chase.

In the other games, Route Mobile chased down CAG’s total of 172 for nine with five wickets to spare at the DY Patil Stadium. At the University Ground, Canara Bank overhauled the target of 216 for five with one over and four wickets to spare.

Brief Scores:

At DY Patil Ground, Talegaon

Group C: Indian Navy 219-4 in 20 overs (Kuwar Pathak 87, Nitin Tanwar 57 not out) lost to DY Patil Blue 225-5 in 19.1 overs (Vaibhav Suryavanshi 63, Arjun Tendulkar 55 not out; Vishal Gaur 3-41) by five wickets

At DY Patil Stadium

Group B: CAG 172-9 in 20 overs (Prerak Mankad 43, Aman Mojkhade 34; Mohit Awasthi 2-36) lost to Route Mobile 177-5 in 17.2 overs (Virat Singh 85, Vipraj Nigam 38 not out; Ajay Singh Kookna 2-38) by five wickets

At DY Patil University

Group C: Nirlon 216-5 in 20 overs (Ishan Mulchandani 52, Aarya Desai 51, Bhupen Lalwani 40) lost to Canara Bank 221-6 in 19 overs (Atharva Taide 60, MG Naveen 49, KV Siddharth 37 not out; Saurabh Singh 3-34) by four wickets

Read Also Pakistan Cricketer Umar Akmal Takes Dig At Babar Azam, Draws Comparison In Viral Instagram Story

Friday's Fixtures

At DY Patil Stadium

11 am: Group D: BPCL v Income Tax

4 pm: Group A: Tata Sports v CGST

At DY Patil University

11 am: Group C: Nirlon v Indian Navy

4 pm: Group B: Jain Irrigation v Route Mobile