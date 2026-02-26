Pakistan Cricketer Umar Akmal Takes Dig At Babar Azam, Draws Comparison In Viral Instagram Story

Umar Akmal Takes Dig At Babar Azam |

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has trolled Babar Azam in his latest social media post. He mocked the Pakistani star batter by comparing his 94 runs knock against Australia with Babar Azam's 25 from 24 balls against England in T20 World Cup. Akmal shared the story on his official Instagram account.

Umar Akmal shared the screenshots from his ICC T20 World Cup 2014 match against Australia where he score 94 runs off 54 balls to lead Pakistan to a 16-run victory. The match was held in Mirpur, Dhaka and Pakistan was struggling when Akmal came in to bat. Pakistan were 25/2 as Akmal stepped in and turned the match into Pakistan's favour by with 9 fours and 4 sixes in a crucial 96 runs partnership with his brother Kamran Akmal.

On the other hand, Babar Azam scored only 25 runs off 24 balls at a strike rate of 104.17 in Pakistan's must-win clash against England in the Super 8 phase of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Pakistan were struggling at 32/2 when Babar came in to bat. He scored at a very poor strike-rate and made a 46 runs partnership with Sahibzada Farhan after which Pakistan managed to score 164/9 in their 20 overs and lost the game to England as skipper Harry Brook scored his maiden T20 World Cup hundred.

After their loss to England and Sri Lanka's defeat against New Zealand, Pakistan's chances of qualifying for the semi-finals in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 have almost died. Pakistani fans are slamming Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha and other Pakistan players for their poor performance throughout the tournament.