'Stupid Behaviour': South Africa Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi Slams Fans For Abusing Pakistan Captain Salman Agha's Wife

Islamabad, February 25: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha's family is being targeted by the Paksitani fans on social media after their defeat against England in the crucial game of the Super phase of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday. The fans are venting their anger by abusing Salman Agha's wife and son after the humiliating defeat. South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi came out in support of the captain's wife and asked the fans to have some respect.

He also said that such stupid behaviour pisses him off and there is no need to abuse a player's family as winning and losing is part of the game.

Salman Agha's wife Sabba Manzer shared a post on social media, criticising the fans abusing her and her son after Pakistan's defeat against England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match.

She said, "Sending me or my innocent son abuse is not going to win you the World Cup Pakistani fans." This was her strong response to fans abusing her and her son on social media for Pakistan's loss in a cricket match.

Tabraiz Shamsi shared the post on his social media account and said, "Its this type of stupid behaviour that pisses me off!!!! Yeah u can be sad that your team lost, winning and losing is part of sport but there is no need to abuse players families. This goes for fans from all different countries. Have some respect for others please! Thank you."

The defeat against England has almost killed Pakistan's chances of qualifying for the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. However, there is still a very slight chance only if they defeat Sri Lanka in their final game and the results of the other games fall into their favour.