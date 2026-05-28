'Suryavanshi Ki Umar Mat Dekhiye': Sunil Gavaskar Calls For 15-Year-Old To Make India Debut In England Series | VIDEO

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has called for Vaibhav Suryavanshi to be handed his T20I debut in the upcoming India vs England series. The 15-year-old has had a record breaking IPL 2026 season and leads the run charts with 680 runs. Gavaskar has urged the management to look beyond his age and believed the Bihar star was a 'god's gift to Indian cricket'.

Speaking to Vikrant Gupta on Sportstak, Gavaskar said that Suryavanshi was a god's gift to Indian cricket.

"Suryavanshi ki umar dekhiye. Sirf dekhiye wo kis tarah se khel rahe hai, kis andaaz se khel rahe hai [Don't go by his age. He is hitting those bowlers who are older than him. In fact at 15, he is hitting bowlers with 15 years of international experience. Just look at his fearless approach]," Gavaskar said in glowing praise.

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The year of Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Suryavanshi has captured the imagination with his exploits in the IPL 2026 season. The 15-year-old currently leads the Orange Cap race with 680 runs, striking at a strike rate of over 230. He has hit 65 sixes, the most ever by a player in 19 seasons of IPL.

"For England away T20 series, he will be selected. I mean he deserves to be selected after this brilliant show. If you don't give him chance after this performance, when will you give him chance?" Gavaskar said.

India have a juggernaut of a T20 outfit having defended their T20 World Cup title before the IPL. In Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, India have a settled and fiery opening combination, but Gavaskar has still backed Vaibhav, who he believes is 'God's gift to Indian cricket'.

"And when one bowls short balls, he comes inside the line and hooks and pulls it with such cleanliness, that's a rarity. Not just me but everyone apart from SRH players were sad when he got out at 97 and missed the record for fastest century. Sooryavanshi is God's gift to Indian cricket," the former India captain added.