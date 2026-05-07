Suryakumar Yadav, Wife Devisha Welcome Baby Girl; Mumbai Indians Star Shares Heartwarming Post | X

Mumbai, May 7: India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The Mumbai batter shared the happy news with fans on social media on Thursday along with an emotional picture.

Sharing a touching photo of the newborn holding their fingers, Suryakumar wrote, "With giggles, bows, and dreams to unfurl — we welcome our baby girl." The post quickly went viral with fans and cricketers sending congratulatory messages to the couple.

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The happy news comes during the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026 season, where Suryakumar Yadav has been representing Mumbai Indians. While the cricketer has faced a difficult campaign on the field, the arrival of his daughter has brought a special personal moment for him and his family.

Earlier, reports about the couple welcoming a baby girl had surfaced online after a journalist shared the update on X. Suryakumar has now officially confirmed the news through his social media post.

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Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty got married in 2016 and are among the most popular couples in Indian cricket. Fans across social media have continued to shower love and blessings on the couple as they begin a new chapter of parenthood.