Suryakumar Yadav And His Wife Devisha Blessed With Baby Girl

Suryakumar Yadav with his wife Devisha Shetty | Credits: Devisha Shetty Instagram

Mumbai, May 7: Team India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has welcomed his first child with wife Devisha Shetty on Thursday. The couple was blessed with a baby girl today, bringing joyful news for the cricketer and his family.

The happy development comes during a difficult season for Suryakumar in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, where he has been struggling with form. Despite the challenges on the field, the arrival of his daughter has marked a special moment in his personal life.

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The news was first shared by a journalist from The Times of India on X, who congratulated the couple on welcoming their baby girl. Soon after, fans and members of the cricket fraternity started sending wishes and congratulations to the Indian captain and his family.

Suryakumar and Devisha got married in 2016 and are among the most loved couples in Indian cricket circles. Fans have flooded social media with warm messages as the couple begins a new chapter in their lives.