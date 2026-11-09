Suryakumar Yadav To Lead Mumbai In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy | X - surya_14kumar

Mumbai: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is pleased to announce the Mumbai Senior Men's squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India's premier domestic T20 competition.

India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Mumbai side, bringing his vast international experience, leadership and explosive batting prowess to the team.

Mumbai Squad Blends Experience And Youth

The squad features a blend of experienced international and domestic players along with promising young talent, reflecting Mumbai's continued commitment to excellence and nurturing the next generation of cricketers.

Suryakumar Yadav Aims To Bring Trophy Home

Speaking on his appointment as captain, Suryakumar Yadav said:

"It is always a matter of immense pride to represent Mumbai. I am honoured to lead this talented group in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Mumbai has a rich cricketing legacy and a winning culture, and we will look to uphold those traditions. We have a good mix of experienced players and exciting young talent, and I am confident that the team will come together, play with intensity and give its best in every match. Our aim is to go all the way and bring the trophy home."

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