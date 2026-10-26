Suryakumar Yadav Puts MLBx Winner’s Chain Around Wife Devisha’s Neck, Video Goes Viral

Suryakumar Yadav Puts MLBx Winner’s Chain Around Wife Devisha’s Neck |

Indian cricket star Suryakumar Yadav is winning hearts online after a heartwarming moment with his wife, Devisha Shetty, caught the attention of fans. In a video that has been making the rounds on social media, the former India captain is seen placing the MLBx winner’s chain around Devisha’s neck, turning the celebratory moment into a special gesture.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Sweet Gesture for Wife Devisha

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Suryakumar was seen sharing the spotlight with Devisha in the viral clip. Having featured for the New York Yankees, SKY helped his side to the MLBx title. The winners received a silver necklace with the X tag.

Among the celebrations, Surya then walked over the crowd where his wife Devisha was seated. He then placed the winner’s chain around her neck, with the cute gesture going viral on social media.

The New York Yankees, featuring MLB India ambassador Suryakumar Yadav, MLB legend Nick Swisher and MVP Rachel Garcia, emerged as champions of MLBx: Mumbai on Saturday. The Major League Baseball promotional event brought together Indian cricketers, baseball legends and softball stars for a fast-paced 3-on-3 competition. The event drew an enthusiastic crowd, with players showcasing their hitting skills and entertaining fans.