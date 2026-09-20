Suryakumar Yadav Flaunts His Apple Collection, Flexes New iPhone Among Products Worth Over ₹3 Lakh

Instagram/Surya_14kumar

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav has given fans a glimpse of his impressive Apple collection. The pictures show the star with a new iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods Max. The premium gadgets together represent a sizeable investment in the latest Apple ecosystem.

The biggest attraction in the collection is the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Apple currently lists the 256GB model in India at ₹1,79,900, while higher-storage variants cost more. The flagship comes with Apple's new A20 Pro chip and an upgraded 48MP camera system

The collection also appears to include the Apple Watch Series 12, Apple's latest standard smartwatch. The Series 12 starts at ₹56,900 in India and is available in different sizes and configurations. Premium materials and cellular connectivity can push the price higher.

Completing the collection are the AirPods Max 2, Apple's latest over-ear headphones. They are priced at ₹74,900 in India and come with features such as improved noise cancellation and USB-C connectivity. The headphones add another premium device to Suryakumar's Apple setup.

Based on the starting prices, the three products together are worth approximately ₹3,11,700 in India. The actual value could be higher if Suryakumar's iPhone or Apple Watch is a higher-storage or premium configuration. His collection therefore showcases three of Apple's latest products in one impressive setup.