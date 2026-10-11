Suryakumar Yadav Fails To Fire On Return To Mumbai's Local Cricket, Scores Just 17 Off 10 Balls; VIDEO | X

Mumbai, October 11: Indian T20I World Cup 2 winning captain and star cricketer Suryakumar Yadav returned to domestic cricket after a long gap but failed to make a big impact with the bat. The former India captain scored just 17 runs off 10 balls while playing for MIG Cricket Club in the President's Cup. It is a local T20 tournament which is held in Mumbai. SKY hit three fours and had a strike rate of 170 before Jagdish Bhanushali dismissed him.

Suryakumar, who previously captained India's T20I team, is currently out of the team. He was also left out of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad also, despite he made the announcement that he was available. SKY is now looking to make the most of the opportunities available to him and prove his form with the bat.

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Suryakumar Yadav's Team Wins By Five Wickets

Suryakumar led MIG Cricket Club against Muslim United Sports Club in the President's Cup. Muslim United batted first and scored 153/7 in 20 overs. Captain Nadeem Shaikh top-scored for the team with an attacking knock of 42 runs off just 19 balls.

In reply, MIG Cricket Club chased down the target of 154 runs in just 15.4 overs, winning the match by five wickets with 26 balls to spare. Although Suryakumar could not score big, his teammates stepped up to help the side secure a comfortable victory.

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Kaushik Chikhalikar Stars In Run Chase

Opener Kaushik Chikhalikar played a key role in MIG Cricket Club's win. He scored 49 runs off 24 balls at a strike rate of 204 but missed out on a half-century. Shesh Shetty also made an important contribution, scoring 32 runs off 21 balls.

Suryakumar's short innings ended early, but MIG had enough firepower to complete the chase without much trouble. His appearance in the local tournament has gone viral as he looks to regain his place in the Indian team. However, he will need more substantial performances in upcoming matches to strengthen his case for a comeback.