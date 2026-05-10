Suryakumar Yadav Distributes Sweets To Paparazzi After Naming His Newborn Baby Girl 'Riddhima' Ahead Of RCB Clash In Raipur | VIDEO

Suryakumar Yadav Distributes Sweets To Paparazzi After Naming His Newborn Baby Girl 'Riddhima' | X

Mumbai, May 10: Team India skipper and Mumbai Indians star batter Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty have revealed the name of their newborn daughter as "Riddhima". The couple became parents for the first time after welcoming a baby girl on Thursday (May 7). A video has also hit the internet in which SKY is seen distributing sweets to the camerapersons at the airport.

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The internet users sent wishes and praised the simple and beautiful name. "Riddhima" is often linked with happiness, love and positivity. Suryakumar Yadav shared a post on his official social media account and made the name official. He said, "Introducing our biggest blessing-RIDDHIMA."

Mumbai Indians will clash with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur amid rain threats in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match. Suryakumar Yadav is likely to join the squad for the match scheduled for Sunday evening.

Suryakumar Yadav has struggle to find his best form in the current IPL 2026 season so far. He has scored 195 runs at an average of 19.50 after playing 10 matches for Mumbai Indians. He has one half-century under his belt against Delhi Capitals where he scored 51 runs which is his highest in IPL 2026.

Suryakumar and Devisha got married in 2016 after knowing each other for several years. Devisha has been a constant support in the cricketer's journey and is often seen cheering for him during matches and tournaments. The couple is known for keeping their personal life mostly private.