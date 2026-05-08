Suryakumar Yadav Set To Lose T20 Captaincy To Shreyas Iyer? BCCI Reportedly Planning Major Leadership Shake-Up

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India could soon witness a major leadership transition in T20 Internationals, with reports suggesting that Shreyas Iyer is emerging as the frontrunner to replace Suryakumar Yadav as India’s T20I captain.

According to a report by The Times of India, the Indian team management and selectors are closely monitoring long-term leadership options despite Suryakumar leading India to T20 World Cup glory earlier this year. The report states that the BCCI is focused on building for the future, and Shreyas’ leadership credentials in franchise cricket have significantly boosted his chances.

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Shreyas has built a strong reputation as a captain in the IPL over the last few seasons. His leadership with Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 has further strengthened the belief that he could be India’s next white-ball leader.

While Suryakumar remains one of India’s most explosive T20 batters, reports suggest concerns over consistency and long-term planning are influencing discussions around captaincy. Despite lifting the 2026 T20 World Cup trophy as captain, his batting numbers over the past year have reportedly not met expectations consistently enough to guarantee long-term leadership security.

The selectors are believed to view Shreyas as a more stable long-term option, especially with India preparing for future ICC tournaments and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where cricket is expected to feature in the T20 format.

At present, no official announcement has been made by the BCCI regarding a captaincy change. However, the ongoing IPL season is reportedly being seen as an important audition for future leadership roles within the Indian setup.