'Surreal Feeling': Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan React After India Win Historic Gold Against Pakistan At Asian Games 2026; VIDEO

'Surreal Feeling': Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan React After India Win Historic Gold Against Pakistan At Asian Games 2026; Watch VIDEO | X | IANS

Tilak Varma calls the gold medal win a 'surreal feeling', while Ishan Kishan says India's historic victory over Pakistan belongs to the entire country

Indian cricketers Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan expressed their happiness after Team India defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the men's T20 final to win the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan on Saturday. The victory marked a special moment for the players as India claimed the top spot on the podium after beating its arch-rivals.

Tilak Varma Reacts

Speaking to IANS after the historic win, Tilak Varma said he was proud to add another gold medal to India's tally. He described the experience of winning a medal at the Asian Games as special and said that holding the national flag and receiving the gold medal was a feeling that words could not fully express.

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Tilak also spoke about how fortunate he felt to experience the moment for the second time. He said he was grateful to be part of the achievement and described the victory as a surreal experience.

He said, "Very proud that we have added one more gold to our country, and yeah, it's a surreal feeling right now... Asian Games is something different... holding the flag and getting that gold medal, it's a different feeling which we can't express. And again, I am lucky that this is the second time, and I am really grateful for it..."

Ishan Kishan Shares His Thoughts

Ishan Kishan also shared his thoughts on India's gold medal triumph, saying that a victory at the Asian Games was not just for the players but for the entire country. He said the team had won with the blessings and support of people across India, making the medal even more meaningful.

Kishan added that winning a medal at a major event like the Asian Games brought a different kind of happiness. India's victory over Pakistan made the occasion even more memorable, as the team celebrated a historic gold medal win on the international stage.

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He said, "It is very important because, as I just said, when we win a medal, especially when we win in the Asian Games, it's never just our victory. It belongs to the entire India. Everyone wins because we played and won this match with everyone's blessings. So, obviously, it feels really good..."

Read Also Tilak Varma Turns Pakistan’s Nemesis Again With Explosive 51 In IND Vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final

India scored 211/6 in 20 overs, powered by Abhishek Sharma's 61 off 28 balls and Tilak Varma's unbeaten 51 off 22 balls. In reply, Pakistan managed 192/6 with Hasan Nawaz scoring 96 off 51 balls. Shivam Dube and Axar Patel picked up two wickets each as India secured a 19-run victory to clinch the gold medal.