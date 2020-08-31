Suresh Raina returns to India after balcony outrage? What we know so far about CSK rift

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Suresh Raina has pulled out of the Indian Premier League citing "personal reasons", the franchise said on Saturday even as it emerged that a second player in the team has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time," CSK CEO KS Viswanathan was quoted as saying on the official Twitter handle on the Chennai-based franchise.

But ever since Suresh Raina returned to India from the UAE after opting out of IPL, several reasons are being cited and rumours doing the rounds. One of the reasons being cited is that he returned because of his children while a few suggested that his uncle was killed in Punjab.

However, sources on Sunday told IANS that the reason was more "stupid". "It was a stupid reason, nothing much. He was not happy with the room given to him. It all started when he came to the UAE, along with the team. Other CSK members tried to convince him but he didn't listen to anybody," sources in the UAE said.