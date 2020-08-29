CSK's IPL in danger? From 13 testing positive for COVID-19 to Suresh Raina returning to India - here's the story so far

Chennai Super Kings' journey in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is not looking good as 12 members have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus and star player Suresh Raina returned to India for personal reasons.

Such negative developments have raised a big question mark against the start of the IPL. The mega cricket spectacle, which is generally held in the summer in India, had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is now scheduled to be held between September 19 and November 10 in the UAE, but the BCCI has not announced the schedule of the matches.

The original schedule would have seen CSK take on Mumbai Indians. If the new schedule also places CSK on the first, it would be worrisome for the whistle army given the aforementioned reasons.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday confirmed that 13 personnel, including two unnamed players who are to play in the next months Indian Premier League (IPL), have tested positive for COVID-19. The BCCI didn't reveal the identities of the personnel or their team(s).

Earlier on Friday, sources said that the 12 members who have tested positive belonged to CSK. "They all are from CSK and the entire team has gone into quarantine. They might resume training from September 11," sources said.

Moreover, the real reason for Raina's return to India is not immediately known. The left-hander retired from international cricket along with former India captain and his friend, CSK skipper MS Dhoni, on August 15.