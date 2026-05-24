Sunil Gavaskar Says Cricketers Aspire To Be Role Models But Can Fail Because 'All Of Us Are Human' | (Credits: X)

Mumbai: Batting great Sunil Gavaskar said every cricketer aspires to become a role model while climbing the ranks, but players can sometimes fail to meet those standards because they are only human.

Speaking at the launch of Midwicket Stories in Mumbai, Gavaskar reflected on the pressures faced by modern-day cricketers and the intense scrutiny generated by social media platforms. Without referring to any specific incident from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), he said emotional reactions during matches are inevitable.

“In the heat of the moment, things happen. It is not that you teach youngsters anything. Anybody can snap and that is what happens,” Gavaskar told reporters.

He said players generally try to conduct themselves responsibly because they understand their influence on younger fans and aspiring cricketers.

“Everybody tries, once you start getting up there, to be the best role model that they can be. That is just how you are brought up,” he said.

“You want to be the best role model. But all of us are human, so all of us will, at some time, fail that standard. Today it is in the public domain a lot sooner than it was in the past,” Gavaskar added, referring to the rapid spread of information through social media.

The former India captain also recalled how players from opposing teams interacted warmly during his playing days, saying cricket has always encouraged camaraderie beyond on-field rivalries.

Gavaskar said it was common for players to spend time together after the close of play in Test matches, often discussing the day’s events in a relaxed atmosphere.

“During the time that we played, there used to be a tradition. The team that was batting that day would carry a case of drinks to the other team’s changing room,” he said.

“At the end of the day, everybody would get around 20 minutes to cool down. You would do a post-mortem on the day’s play as well,” he added.

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According to Gavaskar, players also exchanged suggestions about local food, sightseeing spots and entertainment while touring abroad.

“Out of the 16 players in your party, almost 10 or 12 would go into the opposition dressing room and sit next to each other. There would be talk about cricket, but also discussions on places to eat and movies to watch,” he said.

Gavaskar said similar interactions can still be seen in the IPL, particularly after matches when players from both teams gather and interact.

“You see that in the IPL at the end of the match, both teams coming in and talking to each other. That, I think, is the new tradition of people going and shaking hands,” he said.