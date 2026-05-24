VIDEO: Ravindra Jadeja Teases Shardul Thakur After MI Pacer Dismisses RR Star Off No Ball

Ravindra Jadeja had the last laugh against long-time India teammate Shardul Thakur during the MI vs RR clash. Batting in the final over, Thakur had Jadeja caught and celebrated cheekily as the left-hander walked back. However, replays later showed Thakur had overstepped handing Jadeja a life. The RR star then struck back to back boundaries and celebrated in the MI pacer's face.

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The incident unfolded during the closing stages of the innings when Thakur appeared to dismiss Jadeja with a well-executed delivery. Jadeja mistimed his shot and was caught, prompting the Mumbai Indians pacer to celebrate animatedly as the Rajasthan Royals all-rounder began walking back to the pavilion.

Thakur’s reaction immediately caught attention, with the fast bowler giving his India teammate a cheeky send-off in what seemed like a decisive moment late in the innings. However, the celebrations were short-lived.

As the replay rolled on the big screen, it became clear that Thakur had overstepped, resulting in a no-ball. The dismissal was overturned, handing Jadeja an unexpected reprieve and leaving the MI camp visibly frustrated.

What followed added even more drama to the contest. Given a second chance, Jadeja responded in trademark fashion by smashing back-to-back boundaries off the very next deliveries. The experienced left-hander then turned towards Thakur and celebrated aggressively, appearing to return the earlier send-off with interest.