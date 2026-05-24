VIDEO: Ravindra Jadeja Teases Shardul Thakur After MI Pacer Dismisses RR Star Off No Ball

Ravindra Jadeja had the last laugh against long-time India teammate Shardul Thakur during the MI vs RR clash. Batting in the final over, Thakur had Jadeja caught and celebrated cheekily as the left-hander walked back. However, replays later showed Thakur had overstepped handing Jadeja a life. The RR star then struck back to back boundaries and celebrated in the MI pacer's face.
The incident unfolded during the closing stages of the innings when Thakur appeared to dismiss Jadeja with a well-executed delivery. Jadeja mistimed his shot and was caught, prompting the Mumbai Indians pacer to celebrate animatedly as the Rajasthan Royals all-rounder began walking back to the pavilion.
Thakur’s reaction immediately caught attention, with the fast bowler giving his India teammate a cheeky send-off in what seemed like a decisive moment late in the innings. However, the celebrations were short-lived.
As the replay rolled on the big screen, it became clear that Thakur had overstepped, resulting in a no-ball. The dismissal was overturned, handing Jadeja an unexpected reprieve and leaving the MI camp visibly frustrated.
What followed added even more drama to the contest. Given a second chance, Jadeja responded in trademark fashion by smashing back-to-back boundaries off the very next deliveries. The experienced left-hander then turned towards Thakur and celebrated aggressively, appearing to return the earlier send-off with interest.