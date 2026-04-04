Sunil Chhetri & Namgyal Bhutia Strike As Bengaluru FC Beat FC Goa 2-0 To Climb To Fourth In ISL Standings

Early and late strikes from captain Sunil Chhetri and Namgyal Bhutia helped Bengaluru FC secure a 2-0 victory over FC Goa in a crucial clash in the race for the top four in the Indian Super League 2025-26 at the PJN Stadium in Goa on Saturday, April 4, 2026. |

Goa, April 4: Early and late strikes from captain Sunil Chhetri and Namgyal Bhutia helped Bengaluru FC secure a 2-0 victory over FC Goa in a crucial clash in the race for the top four in the Indian Super League 2025-26 at the PJN Stadium in Goa on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

The win lifted Bengaluru FC to fourth in the standings with 14 points, level with Mumbai City FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, and Jamshedpur FC, while FC Goa slipped to seventh with 10 points. Ryan Williams was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Bengaluru made a bright start and took the lead inside the opening three minutes. A clever move involving Braian Sánchez and Ashique Kuruniyan saw the ball fall kindly to Sunil Chhetri, who kept his composure to slot a right-footed finish into the bottom-left corner and give the visitors a 1-0 advantage.

The Gaurs responded positively, with center back Sandesh Jhingan heading narrowly wide from a corner in the 14th minute before left winger Brison Fernandes tested Gurpreet Singh Sandhu from distance. FC Goa came closest in the 17th minute when center bck Pol Moreno’s header struck the post following a well-worked move down the left.

Bengaluru remained dangerous on the counter, with Sánchez and Kuruniyan both attempting efforts from distance, but failing to find the target. Goa continued to push forward, creating multiple opportunities through set-pieces, but were unable to break through Bengaluru’s disciplined defensive line.

The second half saw Bengaluru start on the front foot, with Kuruniyan and Suresh Singh Wangjam both testing the Goa defence. Despite sustained pressure from both sides, clear chances remained limited, with several attempts being blocked or missing the target.

Goa came close to finding the equaliser in the 86th minute when Moreno’s diving header was brilliantly saved by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who produced a crucial intervention to keep his side ahead.

Bengaluru sealed the result into stoppage time. In the second minute of stoppage time, substitute Namgyal Bhutia finished confidently from the right side of the box after being set up by Lalremtluanga Fanai, doubling the visitors’ lead.

Goa had a late opportunity to pull one back, but Mohammad Yasir’s effort was comfortably saved by Sandhu in stoppage time.

The final whistle confirmed a 2-0 victory for Bengaluru FC, as they secured three crucial points on the road and strengthened their position in the race for the top four.