GT VS RR: Rashid-Rabada Heroics In Vain As Rajasthan's Tushar Deshpande Defends 11 Runs To Seal Final Over Thriller

Tushar Deshpande defended 11 in the final over to see Rajasthan Royals to a 6-run win over Gujarat Titans in a thriller. Royals seemed on the front foot when Ravi Bishnoi struck 4 wickets, but Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada took the game to the final over with the bat. Royals now have two wins in two games, while Gujarat remain winless.

Chasing 210, Gujarat Titans were down and out after a middle overs collapse orchestrated by Ravi Bishnoi. However, Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan turned the game on its head with fine cameos. The duo entered the final over needing 11 to pull off an improbable victory. Deshpande, however, had other ideas as he conceded just 4 to seal a thrilling win.

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Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag won the toss and surprised many by opting to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (55 off 36 balls) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (31 of 18) stitched 70 runs off 38 balls for the opening wicket to lay the foundation for the challenging total.

Dhruv Jurel emerged as the star with the bat for RR, making 75 off 42 balls with the help of four boundaries and five hits over the fence. The visitors put on a competitive 210 on the board.

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In response, Sai Sudharsan led the Gujarat batting effort with a well composed 73 to anchor the chase. However, Ravi Bishnoi forced a middle order collapse with a spell of 4/41. Comfortably ahead, Royals however let the game slip.