Ashok Sharma Clocks 154.2 Kmph For Fastest Ball Of IPL 2026 In GT VS RR Clash

Ashok Sharma has bowled the fastest ball of IPL 2026. Playing for the Gujarat Titans, the young Rajasthan pacer nailed a yorker to Dhruv Jurel at 154.2 Kmph in his third over. Sharma surged ahead of LSG pacer Anrich Nortje, who had the mark at 150.9 kmph.

Bowling the 16th over of the innings, Sharma unleashed his raw pace on the Rajasthan Royals batters. The 23-year-old consistently bowled in excess of 145, breaching the 150-mark twice. He first bowled a 150.4 kmph delivery, before bowling it up with 154.2 Kmph yorker.

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Sharma was bought by the Gujarat Titans after an impressive display in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. The 23-year-old finished the tournament as the leading wicket-taker for Rajasthan, earning an IPL contract after a brief bidding war.

Such was Gujarat's faith in the pacer, they named him in the playing XI for the first game of IPL 2026, ahead of Prasidh Krishna. He picked up 1/31 in his debut game in New Chandigarh, following it up with 1/37 in Ahmedabad. Sharma conceded at less than 10 an over when Rajasthan scored more than 200.