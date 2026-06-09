 Suburban Premier League 2026: Satya Vijaya SC Thrash IC Sporting 4-0 In Opening Round
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Suburban Premier League 2026: Satya Vijaya SC Thrash IC Sporting 4-0 In Opening Round

Satya Vijaya SC made a strong start to the Suburban Premier Football League 2026 with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over I.C. Sporting in Borivali. Goals from Ritesh Perambra, Joel Dias, Tushar Poojary and Nirvaan Bhatt sealed the win, while Radhaswami SC and Wings Football Academy settled for a goalless draw.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 09, 2026, 07:27 PM IST
Suburban Premier League 2026: Satya Vijaya SC Thrash IC Sporting 4-0 In Opening Round
Suburban Premier League 2026: Satya Vijaya SC Thrash I.C. Sporting 4-0 In Opening Round | Representational Image

Mumbai, June 9: Satya Vijaya SC struck good form and defeated I.C. Sporting 4-0 in a first-round match of the Suburban Premier Football League 2026, organised by the Games & Athletics Association and played at the St. Francis D'Assisi High School ground, Borivali.

Satya Vijaya dominates

Combining well as a team, Satya Vijaya scored their goals through Ritesh Perambra, Joel Dias, Tushar Poojary and Nirvaan Bhatt.

Other match ends goalless

Later, in another match, Radhaswami SC and Wings Football Academy played out a goalless draw.

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Results

● Satya Vijaya SC 4 (Ritesh Perambra, Joel Dias, Tushar Poojary, Nirvaan Bhatt) beat I.C. Sporting 0

● Radhaswami SC 0 drew with Wings Football Academy 0

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