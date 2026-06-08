SportVot X FPJ: Satyavijaya SC Thrash IC Sporting 4-0 As Suburban Premier Football League Season 2 Delivers Exciting Action

Satyavijaya Sports Club celebrate a commanding 4-0 victory over IC Sporting during an action-packed day in the Suburban Premier Football League Season 2 | File Photo

Mumbai, June 8: The Suburban Premier Football League Season 2 continued at St. Francis Ground with an exciting day of football action, as teams battled for crucial points in the ongoing competition. The matches featured close contests, disciplined defending, and some impressive attacking displays.

Match 1: Mumbai Maratha FC and Spurz FA share points

In Match 1, Mumbai Maratha Football Club and Spurz Football Academy played out a competitive 1-1 draw. Both teams created several scoring opportunities, with Mumbai Maratha recording more shots on target, while Spurz remained dangerous on the counterattack. The evenly matched contest saw both sides share the points after a hard-fought encounter.

Match 2: Holy Cross FC edges past Black Ants FC

Match 2 witnessed a narrow victory for Holy Cross Football Club, who edged past Black Ants Football Club 1-0. Despite Black Ants creating several chances and testing the opposition defence, Holy Cross made the most of their opportunities and defended well to secure all three points. The match remained closely contested until the final whistle, with both teams showing strong determination.

Match 3: Mira Bhayander FC secures 1-0 win

In Match 3, Mira Bhayander Football Club secured a valuable 1-0 victory over Hope United Football Club. Mira Bhayander controlled much of the game with 65% possession and created multiple chances. Their disciplined defensive performance ensured they held onto their lead and claimed an important win.

Match 4: Satyavijaya SC dominates IC Sporting

Match 4 saw Satyavijaya Sports Club produce one of the standout performances of the day, defeating IC Sporting 4-0. Dominating possession with 69%, Satyavijaya controlled the tempo of the match and converted their chances effectively. Their strong attacking display, combined with a solid defensive effort, helped them secure a convincing victory.

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Overall, the latest round of matches delivered competitive football, quality performances, and exciting moments, further adding to the excitement of the Suburban Premier Football League Season 2 as teams continue their pursuit of success.

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