SportVot X FPJ: Maryland FC Thrash Poojari FA 7-1 As Suburban Premier Football League Season 2 Kicks Off In Mumbai

Maryland FC players celebrate after registering a commanding 7-1 victory over Poojari Football Academy on the opening day of the Suburban Premier Football League Season 2 in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, June 6: The Suburban Premier Football League Season 2 kicked off at St. Francis Ground with an exciting opening day of football action. Scheduled to run from June 6 to October 24, 2026, the league brings together talented teams from across Mumbai, providing a competitive platform for players to showcase their skills and compete for top honours.

Match 1: Radhaswami Sports Club vs Wings Football Academy

In Match 1, Radhaswami Sports Club and Wings Football Academy played out a hard-fought 0-0 draw. Radhaswami Sports Club dominated possession with an impressive 76%, creating several attacking opportunities and earning more corners, but they were unable to convert their chances into goals. Wings Football Academy defended resolutely and managed to hold their opponents despite facing sustained pressure throughout the match. Both teams displayed strong defensive organisation to secure a point each.

Match 2: Maryland Football Club vs Poojari Football Academy

Match 2 saw Maryland Football Club produce a dominant performance to defeat Poojari Football Academy 7-1. Maryland FC showed excellent attacking intent from the start, creating numerous chances and finishing clinically in front of goal. Poojari Football Academy fought hard and managed to score once, but Maryland's superior attacking play and control of key moments helped them secure a convincing victory.

The result marks a strong start to the season for Maryland Football Club and sends an early message to the rest of the league.

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Overall, the opening day of the Suburban Premier Football League Season 2 delivered a mix of defensive resilience and attacking brilliance, setting the stage for an exciting season of football in Mumbai.

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