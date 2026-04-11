SportVot X FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Kicks Off With 5–4 Thriller, Mumbai Ultras Edge 1–0 Win

Mumbai Premier League begins with a high-scoring thriller and a narrow win in opening matches | File Photo

The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 is an ongoing football tournament being held in Bandra, Mumbai, from December 1, 2025 onwards. The league brings together several competitive teams and talented players, creating a strong platform for high-quality football and emerging talent.

Match 1: Reliance FYC edge past Hope United FC

In Match 1, Reliance FYC secured a thrilling 5–4 victory over Hope United FC in a closely fought contest. Hope United FC had slightly more possession with 53%, while Reliance FYC had 47%, but Reliance made better use of their chances.

They registered 10 shots with 8 on target, compared to Hope United’s 12 shots and 7 on target. The match remained intense throughout, with both teams attacking well, but Reliance FYC managed to hold on and secure the win in a high-scoring encounter.

Match 2: Mumbai Ultras FC seal narrow win

In Match 2, Mumbai Ultras FC edged past India On Track with a narrow 1–0 victory. Mumbai Ultras FC controlled the game with 54% possession, creating 12 shots, including 6 on target, while India On Track had 17 shots with 11 on target but were unable to convert their chances.

The match was competitive, with both teams showing attacking intent, but Mumbai Ultras FC managed to score the decisive goal and defend well to take all three points.

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Competitive start to the league

Overall, both matches showcased exciting football, with one high-scoring thriller and one closely contested defensive battle, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.

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