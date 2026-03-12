SportVot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Sees ICL Mumbai Thrash CFCI 7–1; PIFA Sports Colaba FC Held To 1–1 Draw

Players compete during Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 matches in Bandra as ICL Mumbai secure a big win while PIFA Sports Colaba FC and Mumbai Soccer Prodigies FC share points | File Photo

Mumbai, March 12: The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 continues to deliver exciting football action in Bandra, Mumbai, where several city clubs are competing for top honours. The league, which began on 1st December 2025, has witnessed a series of competitive fixtures with teams battling hard to secure crucial points as the tournament progresses.

ICL Mumbai register dominant 7–1 victory

In the first match of the day, ICL Mumbai produced a dominant performance to defeat CFCI by a convincing 7–1 margin. ICL Mumbai controlled most of the game with 63% possession, compared to CFCI’s 37%, and displayed strong attacking intent throughout the match.

They registered 15 shots, including 12 shots on target, while CFCI managed 6 shots with 3 on target. ICL Mumbai also earned 4 corners, while CFCI had none. The match saw one yellow card issued to ICL Mumbai, but no red cards were recorded. With consistent pressure and clinical finishing, ICL Mumbai secured a comprehensive victory.

PIFA Sports Colaba FC, Mumbai Soccer Prodigies FC share points

The second match between PIFA Sports Colaba FC and Mumbai Soccer Prodigies FC ended in a 1–1 draw after a closely contested encounter. PIFA Sports Colaba FC held a slight advantage in possession with 52%, while Mumbai Soccer Prodigies FC had 48%.

Mumbai Soccer Prodigies FC created more attacking opportunities with 8 shots, 4 of which were on target, compared to PIFA Sports Colaba FC’s 5 shots and 2 on target. PIFA Sports Colaba FC earned 4 corners, while Mumbai Soccer Prodigies FC had 1 corner.

Both teams committed 2 fouls each, and the match remained disciplined with no yellow or red cards. The evenly matched contest saw both sides share the points at the final whistle.

Also Watch:

Matches streamed live on SportVot

All matches of the Mumbai Premier League 2026 are being streamed live on the SportVot App. The app is available for download on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, allowing football fans to watch every match live and stay updated with the latest action from anywhere.

Live on SportVot

https://sportvot.com/event/EVENT_692d3c9024aa9a0001380b3d

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/