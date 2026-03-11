Sportvot x FPJ: Palladium Mall Witnesses Sporting Brilliance As Sky Risers Cup 2026 Showcases Thrilling Padel And Pickleball Action Before Energetic Crowds

The Sky Risers Cup took place on March 8, 2026, at Palladium Mall, bringing together padel enthusiasts for a series of competitive matches. |

The Sky Risers Cup took place on March 8, 2026, at Palladium Mall, bringing together padel enthusiasts for a series of competitive matches. The tournament witnessed exciting rallies and strong performances from participating pairs, highlighting the growing popularity of padel in Mumbai’s sporting community.

In the opening match, Akhil and Nilay secured a comfortable 6–2 victory over Ashwin and Parth, demonstrating strong coordination and control throughout the game.

Hamir and Hridya also delivered an impressive performance in Match 2, defeating Rishil and Jai 6–2 with consistent play and effective teamwork. In Match 3, Lara and Vidhiti emerged victorious after a closely contested encounter, overcoming Mahek and Pallak 7–5 in an intense battle that kept the momentum shifting between both sides.

The final match of the tournament saw Rohan and Ash deliver a strong performance to defeat Priyesh and Raghav 6–3, securing the title with a confident display. The event concluded on a high note, with players showcasing skill, sportsmanship, and competitive spirit throughout the matches.

The Sky Risers Cup was successfully held on March 8, 2026, at Palladium Mall, bringing together enthusiastic pickleball players for a day of competitive and high-energy matches. The event witnessed exciting rallies and closely fought contests as participants showcased their skills and teamwork in front of an engaged audience.

In the opening match, Ritika and Kanchan secured a convincing 15–7 victory over Alpita and Madhulikha, displaying strong coordination and consistent shot-making throughout the game. The second match turned out to be a nail-biting contest where Karan and Saurabh edged past Ansh and Parth with a narrow 15–14 win, highlighting the intense competition on the court. In Match 3, Allen and Kanchan delivered an impressive performance to defeat Mayank and Madhulikha 15–9, maintaining control and executing their strategies effectively.

The final match of the day saw Rivaan and Patel claim a hard-fought 15–13 victory over Ansh and Farhaan in another closely contested encounter. The matches reflected the growing popularity of pickleball in Mumbai, with players demonstrating skill, sportsmanship, and competitive spirit throughout the tournament.

