'Stupidest Rule Change': Novak Djokovic Explodes Over Controversial Alexander Zverev Hindrance Call | VIDEO

Novak Djokovic erupted during his clash with Alexander Zverev after a controversial hindrance call led to a replay of a point. |

Novak Djokovic was left seething during his clash against Alexander Zverev after a bizarre hindrance decision sparked a heated argument on court. The controversy erupted when Zverev claimed that a changing image on a side LED screen distracted him during a point, despite continuing the rally before eventually missing his forehand.

The chair umpire accepted Zverev’s explanation and ordered the point to be replayed, leaving Djokovic visibly furious. The Serbian immediately questioned why Zverev was allowed to raise the issue only after playing through the rally and losing the point.

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Djokovic Blasts Controversial Hindrance Decision

Djokovic argued that Zverev should have stopped play immediately if the changing LED screen had genuinely distracted him. Instead, the German returned to the rally, played another shot and only complained after missing his forehand.

Zverev defended his actions by explaining that he was unsure whether he was allowed to challenge the point because of the distraction. Djokovic remained unhappy with the decision, arguing that the ruling could allow players to continue a rally and complain only after losing the point.

“This has to be one of the stupidest rule changes I've ever heard of. It makes no sense,” Djokovic said. “If a player is bothered by something, they stop immediately. Otherwise, we could rally for 30 shots, lose the point, and say: ‘Okay, now I'll challenge.’”

The 39-year-old Novak Djokovic defeated top seed Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a high-quality clash to keep his bid for a record-extending seventh China Open title alive.

The two-hour, 35-minute victory took Djokovic’s record in Beijing to an incredible 32-0. It also gave him the best winning start at a men’s singles event in the Open Era, surpassing Rafael Nadal’s 31-match unbeaten run at Roland Garros.

Djokovic had previously shared the record with his longtime rival Nadal, who won his first 31 matches at the French Open.