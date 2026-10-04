Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda Leads Indian Contingent As Flag-Bearer At Closing Ceremony

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Indian trap shooter Neeru Dhanda led the Indian contingent as the country’s flag-bearer at the closing ceremony of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, following a stellar campaign at the continental showpiece.

Dhanda earned the honour after producing one of India’s standout performances at the Games. She won gold in the women’s individual trap event and added another gold in the mixed team trap event alongside Kynan Chenai.

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The shooter also secured a silver medal in the women’s team trap event, taking her overall medal tally at the Asian Games to three. Her impressive campaign made her one of the prominent members of the Indian contingent at the Games.

After completing her events, Dhanda returned to India but travelled back to Japan after being selected as the flag-bearer for the closing ceremony. She then carried the Tricolour and led the Indian contingent in Nagoya.

The honour provided a fitting conclusion to Dhanda’s memorable Asian Games campaign, as she represented India at the closing ceremony after contributing three medals to the country’s tally.