Striker Zafaira Shah Sizzles As India Rush SC Steamroll Go Equal SC 8-0

Representative Image |

India Rush SC inspired by the brilliance of striker Zafaira Shah who struck four goals went on to defeat Go Equal SC by an emphatic 8-0 margin in a Women Super Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Wednesday evening.

Zafaira received good support from teammates Aachal M, who scored two goals while Sanaya Irani and Aparna P. contributed one each to round-off the winning margin.

PIFA Sports also enjoyed a good outing and powered by the hat-trick from striker Alizar Sayed comfortably defeated South Mumbai FC by a convincing 6-0 scoreline. Shriya More chipped in with two goals while Katima Khan added one to seal the win.

Results – Third Div: ACE Mumbai 2 (Vikram Gupta 2) beat Pro King SC 0.

Uran FC 1 (Chris F.) beat Kalina Strikers 0.

Women Super Div: India Rush SC 8 (Zafaira Shah 4, Aachal M. 2, Sanaya Irani, Aparna P.) beat G Equal SC 0.

PIFA Sports 6 (Alizar Sayed 3, Shriya More 2, Katima Khan) beat South Mumbai FC 0.